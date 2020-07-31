Advanced search

Sidmothian celebrated for 50 years of RNLI service

PUBLISHED: 10:00 01 August 2020

Ed Harrison, chair of Sidmouth RNLI branch, and Nicola Neale, Picture: RNLI

Ed Harrison, chair of Sidmouth RNLI branch, and Nicola Neale, Picture: RNLI



A Sidmothian has been honoured for dedicating 50 years supporting the RNLI.

Sidmouth-born Nicola Neale, who lived in the centre of Sidford when she was growing up, volunteered to collect for the RNLI when she was 19.

She collected during the annual Lifeboat Week outside the shop near her home.

Nicola continued to collect money for charity over the next 50 years, described as a ‘remarkable feat’, which is thought to be a considerable sum, but there is no record of how much she raised.

A party was held for Nicola to celebrate the landmark birthday and thank Nicola for her years of service.

At a party, Ed Harrison, the chairman of the local RNLI branch, presented her with an RNLI Shield.

Ed said: “Nicola was surprised and delighted to receive the award.

“It was a small token in recognition of a remarkable achievement to raise money for the RNLI, the charity that saves lives at sea.”

