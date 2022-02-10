News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Sidmouth Herald > News

Silver bowl auctioned off for Sidmouth Lifeboat

Philippa Davies

Published: 6:00 AM February 10, 2022
The commemorative bowl on display in the window of Banwells Antique Jewellers

The commemorative bowl on display in the window of Banwells Antique Jewellers - Credit: Banwells Antique Jewellers

Sidmouth lifeboat is nearly £500 better off, thanks to the sale of a limited-edition silver bowl celebrating the RNLI. 

The bowl was auctioned off by Banwell’s Antique Jewellers in Sidmouth. 

It was made to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the RNLI in 1974, and depicts a famous sea rescue in 1830, six years after the RNLI was founded by Sir William Hillary. He led a crew of volunteers who saved the lives of the crew of the paddle steamer St George. 

Banwells invited blind bids for the bowl, and promised to donate the proceeds from the sale to Sidmouth Independent Lifeboat, which is not part of the RNLI. 

The top bid was £478 and the successful bidder was given the good news on Saturday, February 5.

Sidmouth Independent Lifeboat said ‘a huge thank-you' to Banwells for supporting them, and said 100 per cent of the money raised will be used to keep their boat maintained and their crew trained and equipped. 

