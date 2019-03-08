Ottery charity given £250 boost

Silver Otter Cafe helper Vincent Panzeri pours a cup of tea for Kate Patton, McCarthy & Stone Sales Consultant, Tumbling Weir. Pictured behind with the cheque are Silver Otter Cafe Manager Caroline Packer. Yvonne Sene, M&S Sales Consultant and Helen Holmes, Silver Otter Cafe.

An Ottery St Mary charity has received a £250 donation from a local developer.

McCarthy and Stone, the firm which constructed the retirement living homes at the town's Tumbling Weir Way, presented the money to The Silver Otter Café.

The Ottery-based charity supports adults with learning disabilities, mental health conditions and other associated disabilities, to develop their work based skills.

Run by Able2Achieve, the café provides a friendly, supportive and encouraging work experience opportunity to adults who need extra support in developing essential skills and self-confidence for the work place.

Caroline Packer, learning co-ordinator and café manager said: "The Silver Otter Café provides invaluable support in teaching work-based skills that enable individuals to progress onto paid employment.

"We are friendly, supportive and enthusiastic about personal progression and we understand that everyone has their own personal goals, learning styles and pace of learning.

"The £250 we've received from McCarthy and Stone is going towards updating the trust's amenities which will provide better facilities and accessibility of equipment for our learners.

"We are looking forward to welcoming the homeowners from Tumbling Weir Court to The Silver Otter Café to see our team in action."

Ciara Hilley, divisional marketing manager for McCarthy and Stone Southern, said: "An important part of what we do here is support initiatives in the towns and communities in which we build to help create a lasting, positive legacy.

"It was an absolute pleasure to present this donation to the team at The Silver Otter Café.

"All of us here at McCarthy and Stone's Tumbling Weir Court development wish them every success with their work in helping to improve lives of their learners and positively impacting the community of Ottery St Mary."

Designed for the over 60s, Tumbling Weir Court will feature a shared lounge for socialising and a hotel-style guest suite for visiting family and friends.

A house manager takes care of the day-to-day running of Tumbling Weir Court, where prices currently start from £250,000 for a one bedroom apartment and £299,000 for a two bedroom apartment.

