Ottery cafe celebrates first year in business

PUBLISHED: 08:00 27 January 2019

Owner of The Silver Otter Caroline Packer (holding cake) with Manager Helen Holmes. Ref sho 04 19TI 8745. Picture: Terry Ife

An Ottery café, which helps people with learning difficulties to gain work experience and life skills, has celebrated its first birthday.

Owner of The Silver Otter Caroline Packer (holding cake) with Manager Helen Holmes and Dan Gullis and Takao Forward. Ref sho 04 19TI 8743. Picture: Terry IfeOwner of The Silver Otter Caroline Packer (holding cake) with Manager Helen Holmes and Dan Gullis and Takao Forward. Ref sho 04 19TI 8743. Picture: Terry Ife

The Silver Otter team marked one year since it opened its doors, after a jam-packed 12 months.

The café did so well it increased its opening hours and appointed a new manager to take on the running of the cafe.

The Silver Street business was set up by able2achieve and has a learning centre and conference facilities for the community to use.

Caroline Packer, learning co-ordinator, said: “We spent the year doing a lot of things with the community and had a lot of involvement with the food festival, Tour of Britain and late-night shopping.”

Helen Holmes will take over the running of the café freeing Caroline to focus on expanding the learning centre and recruiting people to go and work in the cafe.

Caroline added: “It enables people to make the best of their life and gain confidence.”

