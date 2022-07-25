Mini art gallery to be created in Sidmouth shop

Paintings by a leading contemporary artist are to go on display in a Sidmouth town centre boutique.

Recent works by Simeon Stafford, depicting local scenes, will be exhibited in Flaunt It during the month of August.

The shop’s owner Steven Kendall Torry said: “It is an exciting project to have such a leading artist visit the area and sell his paintings with us, including a couple of sizeable works of Jacob’s Ladder and the Clock Tower, as well as local beaches, Budleigh and Beer.”

The exhibition will also include paintings by Sidmouth based artist Alison Summerfield, whose paintings reflect her love of the landscape and coast. She is a trustee and honorary member of the South West Academy and exhibits with them regularly. Her work has sold in galleries across the South West.

The two artists have collaborated on various projects before, including a joint exhibition in Cornwall in 2019. They have now joined forces again, with Alison curating the Flaunt It exhibition.