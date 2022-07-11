East Devon MP Simon Jupp announces his pick for PM

East Devon MP Simon Jupp is backing former Chancellor Rishi Sunak to be the next Conservative Pary leader - and Prime Minister.

Mr Jupp, who called for Boris Johnson to stand down as PM last week amid a mutiny of ministers, says Mr Sunak 'has all the right qualities' to lead the country.

Writing for this newspaper, Mr Jupp said: "The Prime Minister and former Chancellor deserve much credit for their efforts to help us through the darkest period of the pandemic.

"Boris Johnson’s leadership meant we had access to life-saving vaccines which were delivered in every community across the country.

"More recently, he showed grit against Russia’s war on Ukraine. Sadly, far too many self-inflicted mistakes made it increasingly impossible for him to continue as Prime Minister.

"And so we have to move on."

And he says his choice for the next leader was his 'gut instinct'.

"I believe Rishi Sunak has all the right qualities to become the next Prime Minister," Mr Jupp said.

"When we have met to discuss policies in recent years, he’s always listened. Though we haven’t always agreed, he’s set out his rationale and clearly explained why.

"We need a leader who always tests the argument, not someone who says all the right things and then does diddly squat."

He added: "Rishi is the right person to restore trust and re-build our economy as we continue to support the people of Ukraine and address the impact of the worldwide pandemic."

Mr Sunak is among 11 candidates who have so far declared their candidacy for the leadership.

They are:

Rishi Sunak

Liz Truss

Penny Mordaunt

Sajid Javid

Jeremy Hunt

Grant Shapps

Nadhim Zahawi

Tom Tugendhat

Rehman Chishti

Suella Braverman

Kemi Badenoch

Read Simon Jupp's full column in your paper and on this website later this week.