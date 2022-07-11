East Devon MP Simon Jupp announces his pick for PM
- Credit: Simon Jupp
East Devon MP Simon Jupp is backing former Chancellor Rishi Sunak to be the next Conservative Pary leader - and Prime Minister.
Mr Jupp, who called for Boris Johnson to stand down as PM last week amid a mutiny of ministers, says Mr Sunak 'has all the right qualities' to lead the country.
Writing for this newspaper, Mr Jupp said: "The Prime Minister and former Chancellor deserve much credit for their efforts to help us through the darkest period of the pandemic.
"Boris Johnson’s leadership meant we had access to life-saving vaccines which were delivered in every community across the country.
"More recently, he showed grit against Russia’s war on Ukraine. Sadly, far too many self-inflicted mistakes made it increasingly impossible for him to continue as Prime Minister.
"And so we have to move on."
And he says his choice for the next leader was his 'gut instinct'.
"I believe Rishi Sunak has all the right qualities to become the next Prime Minister," Mr Jupp said.
Most Read
- 1 Shoppers in Ottery warned to 'use them or lose them'
- 2 'Welcome to a new home for Sidmouth business!'
- 3 COURT RESULTS: Woman admits driving without due care and attention in supermarket car park
- 4 New store launches in Sidmouth's Fore Street
- 5 How to see the biggest supermoon of the year next week
- 6 Property of the Week: Branscombe
- 7 More than 300 in Devon hospitals with Covid, says NHS
- 8 Street artist Steve shares his skills with local youngsters
- 9 What you need to know about flying ant day
- 10 Sidmouth triumph in Parker Trophy after tense finish
"When we have met to discuss policies in recent years, he’s always listened. Though we haven’t always agreed, he’s set out his rationale and clearly explained why.
"We need a leader who always tests the argument, not someone who says all the right things and then does diddly squat."
He added: "Rishi is the right person to restore trust and re-build our economy as we continue to support the people of Ukraine and address the impact of the worldwide pandemic."
Mr Sunak is among 11 candidates who have so far declared their candidacy for the leadership.
They are:
Rishi Sunak
Liz Truss
Penny Mordaunt
Sajid Javid
Jeremy Hunt
Grant Shapps
Nadhim Zahawi
Tom Tugendhat
Rehman Chishti
Suella Braverman
Kemi Badenoch
Read Simon Jupp's full column in your paper and on this website later this week.