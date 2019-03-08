Advanced search

Conservatives unveil former BBC journalist as East Devon General Election 2019 candidate

PUBLISHED: 08:54 11 November 2019 | UPDATED: 08:54 11 November 2019

Simon Jupp has been announced as the Conservative Party candidate for East Devon. Picture: The Conservative Party

Simon Jupp has been announced as the Conservative Party candidate for East Devon. Picture: The Conservative Party

Archant

A former journalist has been unveiled as the Conservative's Parliamentary candidate to become East Devon's new MP.

Simon Jupp was selected following a debate between candidates at Exmouth Community College on Saturday, which was attended by local Conservative members.

Mr Jupp, a former broadcaster before moving to the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, has worked as a special advisor to the Foreign Sectetary Dominic Raab. The 34-year-old said his main priorities are ensuring East Devon is a safe, secure and flourishing community attracting investment in business and infrastructure.

He said he aims to help local people get on the housing ladder and will do everything he can to support farmers and businesses to thrive.

Mr Jupp said: "I'm very proud to be selected as the Conservative Parliamentary candidate for East Devon.

"I'm determined to ensure the democratic will of East Devon is delivered and I'm looking forward to continuing to knock on doors, listening to local people and addressing their concerns.

"Sir Hugo Swire has done so much over the past 18 years for East Devon. The community hospital at Ottery St Mary would not have been saved without his intervention."

Born in Plymouth, Mr Jupp began working in broadcasting aged 15 and would go on to lead the team at BBC Radio Solent.

Councillor Bruce De Saram, chairman of East Devon Conservative Association, said: "We had a strong field of candidates and I congratulate Simon for being selected.

"We look forward to supporting Simon in his work to represent and support the interests of all the citizens of East Devon in parliament and more widely."

Sir Hugo Swire, outgoing MP for East Devon, said: "It is delightful that Simon Jupp has been selected as the next Conservative prospective Parliamentary Candidate and hopefully East Devon's next Conservative MP.

"I know Simon well and have worked with him previously and am certain that he will prove a great local champion for all constituents of East Devon.

I am sure that in this critical election Simon will increase the Conservative vote to more than 50 per cent and I wish him every success in achieving this."

Conservatives unveil former BBC journalist as East Devon General Election 2019 candidate

Simon Jupp has been announced as the Conservative Party candidate for East Devon. Picture: The Conservative Party

Conservatives unveil former BBC journalist as East Devon General Election 2019 candidate

Simon Jupp has been announced as the Conservative Party candidate for East Devon. Picture: The Conservative Party

