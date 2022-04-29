Sprits high as East Devon MP visits Sidmouth Gin

Simon Jupp MP was getting in the spirit for the weekend last Friday (April 22). He paid a visit to Sidmouth Gin to see the distillery.

Sidmouth Gin is a small, family-run distillery in the town which was established in 2017. They make hand-crafted batch gins on ‘Verity’ – their 100-litre pot still. Their botanicals are sourced fresh from the beach and the surrounding Sid Valley area, making Sidmouth Gin a true taste of Sidmouth.

John Hammond, founder of Sidmouth Gin, was keen to win the support of Simon Jupp MP for the UK Spirits Alliance’s campaign to back spirits producers like John in Westminster. The campaign seeks to ensure the Government implement a fair duty regime for UK spirits producers, following the closure of the Treasury’s consultation into the Alcohol Duty Review on 30th January 2022. Initially launched by the Chancellor at the autumn 2021 Budget, the Review aims to simplify a complex tax system. The Treasury is currently reviewing industry responses to the consultation.

Founder of Sidmouth Gin John Hammond said: “It was fantastic to welcome Simon Jupp MP to Sidmouth Gin. We’re really proud of the products we produce and so it’s great to get the support of our local MP.

“We have asked Simon to take the message back to Westminster that the best way to support businesses like ours across the country would be to ensure the Government back spirits and back producers like me.”

A spokesperson for the UK Spirits Alliance said: “It’s great to see MPs across the country recognising that spirits are a British success story. Hospitality is a huge element of the UK spirits industry, and distillers provide billions every year to the Exchequer.”

“But we need the Chancellor to support the industry as we reform alcohol duty, to build on the Prime Minister’s Queen Speech commitment to ‘support Scotch Whisky and Gin producers.’”

“This is a once in a generation chance to make the alcohol duty system fairer and more representative of modern drinking trends.”

Simon Jupp, Conservative MP for East Devon, said: “I really enjoyed my visit to Sidmouth Gin where I spoke to John who is producing a selection of superb award-winning spirits. The spirit industry is a British success story creating jobs and investment across all four corners of the UK, including here in Sidmouth.

"I want to see the government continue to support businesses like Sidmouth Gin as they look to reform the way alcohol is taxed.”