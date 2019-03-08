Singing workshop and performance is perfect note for school's £100k campaign

The Sidmouth Sing event at Sidmouth College with Sing Gospel raised �1,480. Picture: Sarah Hall Archant

A choral performance led by a leading gospel choir hit all the right notes to raise more than £1,480 to fund new equipment at Sidmouth College.

The Sidmouth College Association (SCA) joined forces with Sing Gospel, the runners-up of BBC's Gospel Choir of the Year competition, to run a singing workshop and concert on Saturday (September 28).

The money raised from the event will be used towards new dining furniture for Sidmouth College's new building.

The college is trying to raise £100,000 towards new equipment for the block.

SCA member Emma Gray said: "It was an amazing day. Sing Sidmouth was a sell-out with maximum numbers in the hall and a buzzing atmosphere.

"The Sidmouth College Association couldn't have wished for more - raising our profile and reaching out into our community - the concert included staff and students in the performance.

"We are now ready to move forward with our new head of music, Mr Morgan, to make the school a central hub for music in the area."

Sing Gospel's lead singer Josh Cadman led the workshop on the day and said the choir had a 'fantastic day'.

He added: "This really is one of the best workshop choirs we have ever had and we can't wait to come back to Sidmouth College in the future."

