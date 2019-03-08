Advanced search

Singing workshop and performance is perfect note for school's £100k campaign

PUBLISHED: 08:00 12 October 2019

The Sidmouth Sing event at Sidmouth College with Sing Gospel raised £1,480. Picture: Sarah Hall

The Sidmouth Sing event at Sidmouth College with Sing Gospel raised �1,480. Picture: Sarah Hall

A choral performance led by a leading gospel choir hit all the right notes to raise more than £1,480 to fund new equipment at Sidmouth College.

The Sidmouth College Association (SCA) joined forces with Sing Gospel, the runners-up of BBC's Gospel Choir of the Year competition, to run a singing workshop and concert on Saturday (September 28).

The money raised from the event will be used towards new dining furniture for Sidmouth College's new building.

The college is trying to raise £100,000 towards new equipment for the block.

SCA member Emma Gray said: "It was an amazing day. Sing Sidmouth was a sell-out with maximum numbers in the hall and a buzzing atmosphere.

