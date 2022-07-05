News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
The sky's the limit as parachute jump raises £2,426 for Hospiscare

Philippa Davies

Published: 11:18 AM July 5, 2022
Updated: 11:34 AM July 5, 2022
Louise Jones, Jodie Blatchford and Susie Woodin at the airfield

An ‘amazing’ skydive by three Ottery women has raised £2,426 for Hospiscare. 

Jodie Blatchford, Louise Jones and Susie Woodin from The Coffee Bank leapt out of a plane at 15,000 feet and parachuted down to Dunkeswell Airfield. 

Louise Jones, Jodie Blatchford and Susie Woodin of The Coffee Bank, Ottery St Mary

All three admitted to feeling ‘petrified’ in the run-up to the big jump, but they have all been affected by cancer in their families, and felt they had to support Hospiscare after all the support it had given them. 

Afterwards they said the skydive had been a thrill – and great fun. 

Louise doing her skydive

Louise said: “It was truly amazing, we would all recommend the experience to anyone! 

“We were all anxious but the team at Skydive Buzz were amazing, making us feel so safe and confident and the team from Hospiscare joining us made it extra special. The safety briefing was where it all become real, but once out on the field the adrenaline definitely took over, we all knew why we were doing it, we had a huge hug and a few tears reminding ourselves how important the money that we have raised is to the charity. 

Jodie Blatchford, Louise Jones and Susie Woodin of The Coffee Bank, Ottery St Mary

“When it was time to get into the plane we were nervous but really excited, we did have a moment when at 5,000ft, already so high up we were told we had a further 10,000ft to go! Once at the correct height we got ready to jump, we tipped out of the plane with our instructor to one-minute free fall, this was such a thrill! Then, once the parachute opened it was the most incredible views! We got to steer the parachute ourselves and did some twists and turns, so much fun! We were so lucky to have been able to do this and we’re honoured to of done it for Hospiscare.” 

Jodie, Louise and Susie

They are already planning their next fundraiser for Hospiscare – a nine-hour sponsored cycle on stationary bikes in the coffee shop on Saturday, July 30, in conjunction with Ottery’s LED Leisure Centre. 

LED employee Chris will set up the bikes and join the Coffee Bank team, friends and family members as they take turns to cycle in 30-minute slots. 

To support their fundraising for Hospiscare, visit their JustGiving page.

