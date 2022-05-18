Local slimmer wins prize for low-calorie stew recipe

A Sidmouth Slimming World member has won a national prize for a recipe she created for people wanting to lose weight.

Nicola Robinson’s winter stew recipe was entered into the national Slimming World cookery competition and she was awarded third prize. She received £250, shopping vouchers worth £100 and a Slimming World goody bag.

She had prepared the stew during the Sidmouth group’s February cook-off, when they create dishes based on ‘free food’ which is low in calories so Slimming World members can eat as much of it as they like.

Each group chooses their favourite recipe and the winner is entered into the national contest.

Sidmouth Slimming World Consultant Harriet Steptoe said: “The members loved it as it was jam-packed full of ‘free food’ which is unlimited to eat, and the different flavours were delicious, so tasty and filling and really simple to make.

“I just couldn’t believe it when I received the phone call from our Slimming World Head Office to be told Nicola had achieved third place in the national Free Food February competition. I am incredibly proud of Nicola in everything that she is achieving on her weight loss journey, and coming third in a national competition is absolutely fantastic.”

Nicola, who works for local charity The Amber Foundation, joined the Sidmouth group seven months ago and has lost four stone.

She said: “Like a lot of slimmers, I had tried to lose weight so many times before by following numerous diets but they were never sustainable because I’d always get tired of restricting what I ate.

“I thought I was destined to struggle with my weight for the rest of my life, but when I came to Slimming World it was different. I never felt like I was on a diet. The eating plan encourages you to eat lots of tasty free foods which you do not need to weigh, count or measure.”

“But I couldn’t have lost over four stone without the weekly help, encouragement and understanding of my own Consultant and group. Setting targets, sharing recipes and other ideas, and working together as a group to overcome challenges and celebrate success is so important to a successful journey.”

For more information about Sidmouth’s Slimming World group, contact Harriet on 07828 299391.