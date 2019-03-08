From bags to riches - Sidmouth slimmers boost cancer charity

Harriet Steptoe and Lisa Craig present the bags to the Cancer Research UK shop in Sidmouth. Picture: Sidmouth Slimming World

Sidmouth slimmers have shown they have bags of confidence after throwing out old clothes to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

Members of the town's Sidmouth Slimming World groups filled up 55 bin bags of clothes, shoes, homeware and accessories as part of the big golden Slimming World clothes throw.

Each bag banked £25 for the charity helping to raise £1,375 for the cancer charity.

Harriet Steptoe and Lisa Craig, who run the Sidmouth Slimming World groups, said: “

“Seeing members donate their too big clothes is just the cherry on top for us as Consultants. What we find so special is seeing members transform before our eyes as they lose weight. Many go from shy, apprehensive individuals who join with their confidence at rock bottom. They don't believe they could ever lose the weight they dream of losing. When we look them in the eye and tell them they absolutely can be the size they want to be – whatever that is – and that we truly believe in them, things start to change.

“Hopefully this campaign and our efforts for charity will help inspire more people in Sidmouth to improve their health and change their lives by losing weight too.

We are so proud of our members and their efforts. They really do put their heart into everything they do. Whether it's their weight loss, supporting each other each week or raising money for charity, they continually blow us away.”