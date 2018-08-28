Proud Sidmouth slimmers lose 670 stone in 2018

Members of Sidmouth Slimming World take part in the Boxing Day swim to mark another successful year of weightloss. Picture: Harriet Steptoe Archant

Proud slimmers are ready to dive into 2019 after losing a combined weight of 670 stone this year.

Members of Sidmouth’s Slimming World group took part in the town’s annual Boxing Day Swim tradition last week to show off their new found confidence, as they took to the cold water.

Across the year the 200 strong membership shed 4.2tonnes – the equivalent of two white rhinos.

Slimming World consultants Harriet Steptoe and Lisa Craig said they were ‘immensely proud’ of their groups.

Harriet said: “We have members who join Slimming World to lose half a stone, which can be just as dramatic as a member losing eight stone.”

“The weight loss does help their health and gives them a new lease of life.”

To find out more information regarding Slimming World, contact Harriet Steptoe on 07828 299391 or Lisa Craig on 07974 802627.