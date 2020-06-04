Advanced search

Virtual slimming group sessions in Sidmouth provide weight loss support

PUBLISHED: 12:00 05 June 2020

Harriet after losing weight with Slimming World. Picture: Harriet Steptoe

Harriet Steptoe

People who have put on weight during the coronavirus lockdown are being invited to join a virtual slimming group.

Harriet before Slimming World. Picture: Harriet SteptoeHarriet before Slimming World. Picture: Harriet Steptoe

Sidmouth Slimming World consultant Harriet Steptoe is running the video-link sessions from her home every Thursday.

Harriet, who overcame her own weight problem through Slimming World before becoming a consultant, said group support has huge benefits:

“By attending the virtual groups members can continue what they first set out to achieve or maybe to remain at target, maybe to move onto the next stone weight loss, maybe just support to not lose all perspective on their loss so far.

“Also, this is something they can still control, when everything else seems so out of control.

“It is helping members to stay on track, to still see the other members, friendships that they have made and be able to continue to help and support each other.”

For further information, contact Harriet on 07828 299391.

East Devon District Council chairman, Cllr Stuart Hughes, resigns

Cllr Stuart Hughes as chairman of the council. Picture: East Devon District Council

Next best thing for Norma after royal garden party is called off

Norma Hoare in her Sidmouth garden with her scrapbook and 'The Queen'. Picture: Marian Wale

Lockdown ‘flockdown’ - crowds descend on Sidmouth beach despite social distancing rules

Groups of people gathering on Sidmouth beach over the May bank holiday weekend. Picture: Contributed

Short film documents Sidmouth lockdown

Kyle Baker

Covid-19: Sidmouth woman takes legal action over Government care home policies

Cathy Gardner with her father, Michael Gibson. Picture: Supplied by Cathy Gardner

