Virtual slimming group sessions in Sidmouth provide weight loss support

Harriet after losing weight with Slimming World. Picture: Harriet Steptoe Harriet Steptoe

People who have put on weight during the coronavirus lockdown are being invited to join a virtual slimming group.

Harriet before Slimming World. Picture: Harriet Steptoe Harriet before Slimming World. Picture: Harriet Steptoe

Sidmouth Slimming World consultant Harriet Steptoe is running the video-link sessions from her home every Thursday.

Harriet, who overcame her own weight problem through Slimming World before becoming a consultant, said group support has huge benefits:

“By attending the virtual groups members can continue what they first set out to achieve or maybe to remain at target, maybe to move onto the next stone weight loss, maybe just support to not lose all perspective on their loss so far.

“Also, this is something they can still control, when everything else seems so out of control.

“It is helping members to stay on track, to still see the other members, friendships that they have made and be able to continue to help and support each other.”

For further information, contact Harriet on 07828 299391.