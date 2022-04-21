'Waiting game' for Ottery's potential Ukrainian refugee hosts

Ottery residents wanting to welcome Ukrainian refugees are stuck in a ‘waiting game’ as the process of bringing families to the UK remains slow and complicated.

The Ottery Refugee Response Group sprang into action shortly after the beginning of the Russian invasion, recruiting potential hosts for refugees and signing up people who are willing to offer other forms of support.

The group is liaising with East Devon District Council, which is responsible for checking the suitability of host households and administering subsistence payments to refugees and their sponsors.

But Home Office delays with processing visas for Ukrainians are holding up the system of resettlement.

Trevor Leahong of the Ottery Refugee Support Group said: “We’ve got one person who’s offering a room and she’s been waiting over a month, she hasn’t actually been matched with anyone yet but the visa process is taking two to three weeks, and apparently children have to be individually visa’d from their parents.

“We are setting ourselves up ready to respond to needs, but we just haven’t had any specific information on what the needs are. It’s a waiting game.”

The group has contacted Devon County Council and East Devon District Council saying it has received a ‘significant’ number of offers of accommodation and other help, and is in the process of recruiting more volunteers. The county council is arranging DBS certificates for the volunteers, and the group is in discussion with both councils about how it can support them in meeting the needs of refugees.

Trevor has thanked all those who have offered help as volunteers for their patience ‘while we await more information about the scheme locally and what we can do’.

Meanwhile the group is holding a benefit concert on Saturday, April 23 to raise money to help meet the needs of refugees arriving in the area.

Rock for Refugees will take place at Ottery St Mary Football Club from 7pm, with music from Extractor and Ian Edgar, followed by a disco. There will also be a raffle, an auction, and food from Mary’s Syrian Kitchen. Admission is £8 with all proceeds going towards refugee support.