Slow traffic following incident on Ottery road

Exeter Road, Ottery St Mary. Picture: Google Archant

Traffic is slow moving through Ottery due to an incident on the B3174.

Devon and Cornwall Police is reporting delays along Exeter Road near Toadpit Lane due to an accident, which occurred earlier this afternoon.

The police traffic website said: "Reports of slow traffic due to accident on B3174 Exeter Road near Toadpit Lane."

The road has now been cleared.