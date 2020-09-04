Advanced search

Devon’s small businesses to benefit from ‘kickstart’ growth funding

PUBLISHED: 10:00 06 September 2020

Money is available to help small businesses. Picture: Pixabay

Money is available to help small businesses. Picture: Pixabay

Archant

Small businesses and the tourism sector across Devon can benefit from the Growth Support Kickstart Grant Scheme offering grants of up to £3,000.

It follows the recent government announcement of a £10million national investment to kickstart the tourism economy and a £20million national investment to support small businesses to get going again and recover from the impacts of Covid-19.

The Heart of the South West Local Enterprise Partnership has been awarded a £771,164 share of the funding to help as many businesses as possible as they recover from the impacts of coronavirus.

Businesses across the Heart of the South West LEP area of Devon, Plymouth, Somerset and Torbay will be able to make a single application for a grant of between £1,000 and £3,000 to fund the purchase of specialist consultancy, minor items that enable the business to adopt new and existing technology.

Visit heartofswgrowthhub.co.uk for more information.

Topic Tags:

