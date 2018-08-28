Snow covered cars left abandoned in Sidmouth

Snow covered cars have been left abandoned in Sidmouth after skidding off icy roads into ditches.

Two vehicles have been left in a ditch near the top of peak hill after snow hit the region on Thursday (January 31).

Devon County Council has issued advice to residents and those needing to travel.

The authority’s highways department has reported that many minor roads will remain icy, as well as roads over Dartmoor and Exmoor.

Gritting teams and snow clearance fleet have been working throughout the night to minimise disruption. Major roads are moving, but some minor roads on high ground are impassable.

With their focus this morning turning to those minor roads on high ground in particular, the council has asked people not to travel to the moors today, where conditions remain challenging and where recovery teams are currently operating.

The council is issuing the following advice:

• Avoid travel this morning unless absolutely essential.

• Never assume a road has been salted. Remember that showers or rain will wash salt off roads leaving them prone to ice, and in extreme cold even salting will not stop ice from forming.

• Allow additional time for your journey and reduce your speed.

• Drive with care and according to the conditions.

• If you have vulnerable or elderly neighbours, think about how they could possibly be helped through the cold spell.

• Try to maintain indoor temperatures to at least 18C, particularly if you are not mobile, have long-term illness or are 65 or over. The NHS website has more information on staying healthy during cold weather.

• Listen to local radio for updates on current weather conditions and ensure you have food and essential medications.

• Check out any school closures and sign up for alerts for any school.

Councillor Stuart Hughes, who is responsible for highways, said: “Highways teams have done well overnight to keep the primary routes open, and we are now focusing on the secondary gritting routes.

“With many schools closed this morning, we expect people may want to visit the moors. We ask them to delay their journey, certainly for today, while the road conditions could put them at risk of becoming stuck. Also, with our teams working across the high ground, it’s important that their work is not hampered.

“The forecast remains cold for the rest of the day. If people’s journeys are necessary, we ask that they keep to the primary A roads as much as possible, rather than risk untreated lanes and minor roads. And to travel with care.”

Highways England is advising drivers to pay attention to messages on the overhead electronic signs and listen for radio updates.

Visit highways.gov.uk/traffic or by following @highwaysSWEST on Twitter for more information.