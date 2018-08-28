Snow falls in Devon with more expected to come

The view today (January 22) from Sharpitor, Dartmoor. Picture: Paul McDonnell. Archant

More snow is expected to fall tonight. Will your area be getting any of the white stuff?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The view today (January 22) from Sharpitor, Dartmoor. Picture: Paul McDonnell. The view today (January 22) from Sharpitor, Dartmoor. Picture: Paul McDonnell.

Snow is falling in Devon and more is predicted to fall today (Tuesday) and overnight into tomorrow.

Dartmoor has been turned white today while the majority of Devon has remained snow free, instead experiencing: heavy rain, sleet, hail and freezing temperatures.

Much of the county woke up to ice-clad vehicles and tricky driving conditions.

According to the Met Office today ‘the snow will mainly be over the hills, although there may be some in low lying areas’ later this evening.

The view today (January 22) from Sharpitor, Dartmoor. Picture: Paul McDonnell. The view today (January 22) from Sharpitor, Dartmoor. Picture: Paul McDonnell.

Tonight there will be more snow on high ground, with a chance of some snow in low lying areas.

Temperatures will drop to -1C tonight, with a widespread frost expected to form.

There will be another frosty and icy start to the day tomorrow. It will be a largely dry day with bright periods.

Wintry showers bringing snow, sleet and rain to coastal areas are ‘possible’.

From Thursday onwards temperatures are expected to rise but overcast rainy conditions should be expected to dominate the weather going into the weekend.