Social media masterclass hailed a success

PUBLISHED: 07:30 08 June 2019

The Lighthouse aims to help like-minded professionals thrive, inspiring and enabling as many people as possible to start their own businesses and enable them to continue living locally. Picture: The Lighthouse

Simon Tutty

A masterclass in social media proved a hit with Sidmouth businesses.

Expert Julia Bramble drew in such a crowd that extra chairs had to be brought in as she imparted her top tips about Facebook Ads at the latest Lighthouse masterclass.

The business hub holds monthly events at its base in Mill Street with sessions planned for Instagram marketing in June and graphic designing in July.

Ian Barlow, chairman of Sidmouth Town Council, said: "Many thanks for arranging this masterclass. It was incredibly informative and helpful and really relevant to all businesses whatever they do. Just with this one event I think The Lighthouse has proved its worth to the community it serves. Well done to the organisers and keep up the good work."

The next masterclasses will be held on Wednesday, June 19 and Wednesday, July 17.

All sessions run from 6pm to 8pm. They are free to Lighthouse members and £15 for non members.

Visit The Lighthouse website here to find out how to become a member.

Visit Eventbrite to book your ticket for the June masterclass here.

