Local artist’s ‘homecoming’ exhibition at Kennaway House

Local artist Jacqueline Steel will be holding her solo art exhibition Homecoming – Beyond the Storm in Sidmouth in May.

After being offered a ‘wildcard’ place with Sky Arts Landscape Artist of the Year, her solo exhibitions have gone from strength to strength and the latest event, at Kennaway House, gives people an opportunity to see her latest work.

Jacqueline Steel - Credit: Jacqueline Steel

Jacqueline is a self-taught artist, and has been described as ‘an artist who can paint anything’. She paints landscapes, seascapes, animals, people and abstract.

She said: “I was told early on to specialise in one style and subject, but I decided to remain true to myself and paint whatever I am inspired by.”

Jacqueline says that her work ‘captures the light and atmosphere or character of a subject’ and evokes memories of a place or time.

She added: “It is very much 'of the moment' and I puts my heart and soul into my work.”

Jacqueline believes the energy and passion she puts into the paintings comes through in the finished pieces.

When undertaking commissions, she takes the time to speak to the buyer, to get the story behind the subject, so that she can immerse herself in that story while she paints it.

“I do not and cannot just churn out a piece of work, hence my refusal to limit myself in what and how I paint,” she said.

She describes her inner mind as being a ‘kaleidoscope of colours, images, and feelings’, and she tries to portray this in the way that she exhibits her work.

Jacqueline added: “Unlike the usual single horizontal row of paintings around a room used by others, I show my work all over the walls.

“Indeed, nearly everyone who walks into her exhibitions stop dead and exclaim ‘Oh wow' and ‘Is this the work of several artists?’.

The exhibition takes place from May 13-20 with doors opening from 10am until 4.30pm. Admission is free.