Some top authors are set to appear at the Sidmouth Literary Festival

Author, Lesley Pearse, gave a talk to avid readers at Sidmouth Library. Ref shs 7344-21-15AW. Picture: Alex Walton Archant

Avid readers can look forward to hearing from different authors at this year's Sidmouth Literary Festival.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Crime writer Ann Cleeves will be appearing at Appledore Book Festival, which runs from September 22 until September 30. Picture: Micha Theine Crime writer Ann Cleeves will be appearing at Appledore Book Festival, which runs from September 22 until September 30. Picture: Micha Theine

If you're an avid reader who enjoys sinking into a good book - or a writer who wants to get into print, there will be a host of entertaining authors and a unique opportunity to meet and question professionals from the publishing world at the annual Sidmouth Literary Festival, which runs from Saturday, June 8 to Sunday, June 9.

The festival, which takes place at the historic Kennaway House, in Sidmouth, will be building on previous years' successes by introducing national and regional authors with a wealth of writing experience.

Ann Cleeves is a nationally-known, best-selling crime author with more than 30 critically acclaimed novels.

In 2017, she was awarded the highest accolade in crime writing: the CWA Diamond Dagger.

Green Goddess Diana Moran with local poet Jeni Braund and literary editor Katy Loftus Green Goddess Diana Moran with local poet Jeni Braund and literary editor Katy Loftus

Ann is the creator of popular detectives Vera Stanhope and Jimmy Perez who can now be found on television in ITV's Vera and BBC One's Shetland.

Alex Woodcock is an Exeter-based stonemason, steeped in local ecclesiastical knowledge who has worked on Exeter Cathedral for 10 years. His latest work, King of Dust, is a travelogue exploring the antiquities and carvings of the south west coast.

Two hugely-respected Sunday Times bestselling authors, Ruth Ware and Lesley Pearse, will be in discussion with the festival's writer-in-residence and bestselling author Jane Corry, about their combined experience in the industry.

Giles Milton is a well-respected historian and veteran Daily Mail journalist, who will be discussing D-Day: The Soldiers Story - a timely book which covers the 75th Anniversary of D-Day.

Crime writer Ann Cleeves will be appearing at Appledore Book Festival, which runs from September 22 until September 30. Picture: Micha Theine Crime writer Ann Cleeves will be appearing at Appledore Book Festival, which runs from September 22 until September 30. Picture: Micha Theine

Devon born and bred, author Tim Pears will be talking about the final book in his West Country Trilogy The Redeemed, which takes place before, during, and after World War One.

The 'How to Get Published' day on June 9 is aimed at providing budding writers with all the best knowledge about the industry today.

Experts include Katy Loftus, editorial director at Penguin Viking; Martha Ashby, editor of commercial women's fiction at Harper Collins; and Jennifer Kerslake, editor at Orion Publishing.

There will also be tips on how to self-publish.

Wayne Winstone from festival partner, Winstone's Bookshop, is enthusiastic about this year's event.

He said: "We're delighted that so many accomplished writers have been able to join us to provide such a diverse range of talks for our eager audience. The opportunity to meet some giants from the publishing world is particularly valuable to anyone interested in writing. Previous attendees at our events have gone on to be published themselves in many different forms."

To view the full programme and to purchase tickets, visit www.sidmouthlitfest.co.uk

Tickets can also be purchased direct from Winstone's Bookshop, 10 High Street, Sidmouth, EX10 8EL. Tel: 01395 579969.