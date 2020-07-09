Advanced search

Find ‘something lovely’ in Sidmouth treasure hunt

PUBLISHED: 12:00 09 July 2020

Em Swallow of Something Lovely. Picture: Em Swallow

Em Swallow of Something Lovely. Picture: Em Swallow

Em Swallow

Ten hand-painted tokens will be hidden around Sidmouth on Saturday (July 11) in a treasure hunt for local residents.

The tiles painted by Em Swallow for her treasure hunt. Picture: Em SwallowThe tiles painted by Em Swallow for her treasure hunt. Picture: Em Swallow

It has been set up by the owner of the pottery painting business Something Lovely, to celebrate opening up again after lockdown.

Finders of the small painted tiles have the choice of keeping them, hiding them again for someone else to find, or exchanging them for a mug painting kit worth £12, to be painted at the studio in Libra Court, or at home.

With the studio closed during lockdown, the owner of Something Lovely, Em Swallow, has been delivering her kits to people’s homes - and has attracted several new customers who had never been to Sidmouth.

She said: “It was fab to keep busy and to see how much joy the kits brought to people in a very isolating and difficult time.”

With social distancing in place, the studio which previously held 17 people can now accommodate only eight, but the ‘paint at home’ kits are still available.

