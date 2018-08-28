Ottery family’s holiday tragedy centre of documentary to help others process loss

Sio^n Roe now 22 is making a documentary about the death of his father when he was only 10 and hopes it can inspire others who have struggled with loss. Picture: Sio^n Roe Archant

A man whose family was devastated by a tragic accident is making a documentary to inspire others to open up about their own losses.

Sio^n Roe as a child with his dad Perry who was killed during a family holiday in Turkey in 2006. Picture: Sio^n Roe Sio^n Roe as a child with his dad Perry who was killed during a family holiday in Turkey in 2006. Picture: Sio^n Roe

In a matter of days Siôn Roe, whose relatives live in Ottery, has smashed his target of £1,500 to pay for the first half of the project.

Siôn was only 10 when his father Perry died on a family holiday to Turkey in 2006 after the jeep they were riding in rolled over. He suffered four cracked ribs, a punctured lung broken collarbone and broken elbow.

Siôn’s mother and sister were injured in the crash.

Now 22, Siôn says by creating the film it will help him to process what happened more than a decade ago and says he hopes it will help others who struggle to open up.

In the first part of the documentary Siôn will speak to his relatives, asking them to open up about their experiences in the wake of the incident.

Siôn, who hopes to become a filmmaker, said: “The reason in which I am delving into this topic is because I feel a lack of emotion. Ever since the crash, I have developed a strong ability to bury the past.

“As I’ve grown older, the need to be more expressive and open with people has grown stronger, to the point where I feel the need to open up about this topic.

“If one person walks away from watching this documentary feeling that they too could open up and find some sort of progression from discussing their experiences, this would all be worth it.”

He plans to back to Turkey and revisit the site and interview the doctor who helped his family as they recovered from their injuries.

Siôn said:“We went as a family of four and came back as a family of three.

“I have an incredible mother who looked after us and I did not feel at any point in my life I was disadvantaged by having one parent.

“She made sure we had everything and had family and friends to support me even if I didn’t take them up on it.

“He [my father] always encouraged me to play guitar, something that I still do. He loved rock music and he was always helping me play football. He was an incredible person. I think he definitely crafted me in the short time we had together.”

Visit https://www.gofundme.com/august-6th to donate towards the project.