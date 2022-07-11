News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Church service will remember Covid sufferers

Philippa Davies

Published: 9:57 AM July 11, 2022
Sidmouth Methodist Church - Credit: Sidmouth Town Council.

A ‘Songs of Praise’ service will take place at Sidmouth Methodist Church this weekend. 

The service, at 6pm on Sunday, July 17, will give thanks for better times after the Covid pandemic, for vaccines and the work of the NHS. It will also be a time for remembering those who are still suffering and those who have lost loved ones. 

It will include a carol remembering those who spent Christmas alone and a hymn for Easter. 

Rev Brian Hadfield said: “This should be a time to remember those who suffered and to be honest about our thoughts of the virus being our end.” 

“Many have found real strength in song and this service will not be mournful. The organ is good and loud, so if you can’t sing, come and enjoy an evening with a cup of coffee and a biscuit afterwards.” 

