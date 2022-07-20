Glowing praise for Sidmouth from South West in Bloom judges

‘Impressed’ was the verdict of the South West in Bloom judges when they visited Sidmouth on Friday, July 14.

Bob Sweet and Graham Bell toured the town’s public gardens and floral displays with Sidmouth in Bloom chair Lynette Talbot, town councillor Ian Barlow and members of the district council’s Streetscene team.

South West in Bloom judge Bob Sweet, Sidmouth in Bloom chair Lynette Talbot and a member of Streetscene in Connaught Gardens - Credit: Archant

The tour finished in Connaught Gardens, where the judges were shown the beds designed by local schoolchildren and the new sustainable planting that supports pollinators and creates wildlife habitats. Under the current judging system, 30 per cent of the marks are awarded for community involvement, 30 per cent for sustainability, and 40 per cent for horticulture.

Both of the judges remarked upon the excellence of Sidmouth’s planting and the amount of work done by volunteers to keep the town looking beautiful.

Sidmouth in Bloom's Wind in the Willows display in Blackmore Gardens - Credit: Lynette Talbot

Bob Sweet said: “I think there’s a polish on the horticultural upkeep of the whole town. Sidmouth is superbly blessed with its parks, open spaces and gardens, but it would be no good if they weren’t really well maintained, and seeing the number of volunteers and the work they do it’s so impressive and certainly sets it aside from many other areas.”

He added that, because of the increased emphasis on sustainability, there are fewer colourful displays of bedding plants, but said: “In time, the colours will come through. We’ve all got to adapt and take into account sustainability in the way in which we garden in the future.”

Sidmouth in Bloom's tropical garden - Credit: Lynette Talbot

After the visit Lynette Talbot thanked all the Sidmouth in Bloom volunteers and supporting organisations including the Arboretum, the Sid Vale Association, the Plastic Warriors, the Coastal Community Hub, Streetscene and the town council.

She said: “We now look forward to the National RHS in Bloom judging taking place on the 1st August. Sidmouth in Bloom hopes that the whole town can help by keeping the town pristine, clean and tidy, with plants in baskets watered and weeds, chewing gum and dog fouling not seen on pavements. The gardens are looking great and we are hoping that the hot weather doesn’t affect our borders too much.”

The winners of the regional and national awards will be announced in October.

Sidmouth in Bloom - Credit: Lynette Talbot

Sidmouth in Bloom - Credit: Lynette Talbot



