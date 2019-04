South West Water called to water burst in Ottery

South West Water headquarters. Ref mhh 0001-27-15AW. Picture: Alex Walton Archant

Homes in Ottery St Mary will be without water until this afternoon due to a burst pipe.

South West Water has sent engineers to restore supplies to homes in the EX11 1NF area and say work should be completed by 1pm.

More to follow.