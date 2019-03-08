Pipe repairs will continue as 'matter of urgency' after flooding

Ottery St Mary police thanked fire service and farmers to clear Mill Street of flood water. Picture: Ottery St Mary Police Archant

Pipe repairs may have contributed to flooding on one of Ottery's main routes.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Cars have been seen trying to drive through the flood water. Picture: Imii Millard Cars have been seen trying to drive through the flood water. Picture: Imii Millard

South West Water says it was 'regrettable' that heavy rainfall on Monday (September 9) occurred before a new section of pipe had been completed.

The water company has been working on the town's sewer network since August 23 to divert a section of pipe that had been blocked by a third party.

Andrew Roantree, South West Water's director of wastewater, said: "Regretfully Monday's unusually heavy rainfall occurred before the new section of pipe had been completed. This may have contributed to the flooding on the roads in the immediate vicinity.

"We will continue the repairs as a matter of urgency once it is safe to do so."

Ottery St Mary police thanked fire service and farmers to clear Mill Street of flood water. Picture: Ottery St Mary Police Ottery St Mary police thanked fire service and farmers to clear Mill Street of flood water. Picture: Ottery St Mary Police

Devon County Council's highway team carried out an investigation near Mill Street and Victoria Terrace after the road began to flood.

Councillor Stuart Hughes, Devon County Council's cabinet member for highways management, said: "A highways team investigated the flooding in the Mill Street/ Victoria Terrace area and determined that a South West Water drainage pipe is blocked.

"We erected signs asking drivers to slow right down as the water is affecting nearby properties."

As part of a clean up operation farmers, fire fighters and police worked together to help clear roads and pump flood water out of properties after flooding in Ottery.

PCSO Jonathan Sims, from Ottery neighbourhood police team, thanked the community and emergency services for their efforts to reopen Mill Street on Monday evening.

He said: "Mill Street in Ottery St Mary is now fully open following the flood earlier, may we thank all those people that came to help

"This included a local farmer who helped clear the road and some local residents who kept Police and Fire fed and watered.

"Firefighters from Ottery worked hard to pump the water from several properties in Mill Street."