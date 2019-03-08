Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Pipe repairs will continue as 'matter of urgency' after flooding

PUBLISHED: 08:57 10 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:08 10 September 2019

Ottery St Mary police thanked fire service and farmers to clear Mill Street of flood water. Picture: Ottery St Mary Police

Ottery St Mary police thanked fire service and farmers to clear Mill Street of flood water. Picture: Ottery St Mary Police

Archant

Pipe repairs may have contributed to flooding on one of Ottery's main routes.

Cars have been seen trying to drive through the flood water. Picture: Imii MillardCars have been seen trying to drive through the flood water. Picture: Imii Millard

South West Water says it was 'regrettable' that heavy rainfall on Monday (September 9) occurred before a new section of pipe had been completed.

The water company has been working on the town's sewer network since August 23 to divert a section of pipe that had been blocked by a third party.

Andrew Roantree, South West Water's director of wastewater, said: "Regretfully Monday's unusually heavy rainfall occurred before the new section of pipe had been completed. This may have contributed to the flooding on the roads in the immediate vicinity.

"We will continue the repairs as a matter of urgency once it is safe to do so."

Ottery St Mary police thanked fire service and farmers to clear Mill Street of flood water. Picture: Ottery St Mary PoliceOttery St Mary police thanked fire service and farmers to clear Mill Street of flood water. Picture: Ottery St Mary Police

Devon County Council's highway team carried out an investigation near Mill Street and Victoria Terrace after the road began to flood.

Councillor Stuart Hughes, Devon County Council's cabinet member for highways management, said: "A highways team investigated the flooding in the Mill Street/ Victoria Terrace area and determined that a South West Water drainage pipe is blocked.

"We erected signs asking drivers to slow right down as the water is affecting nearby properties."

As part of a clean up operation farmers, fire fighters and police worked together to help clear roads and pump flood water out of properties after flooding in Ottery.

PCSO Jonathan Sims, from Ottery neighbourhood police team, thanked the community and emergency services for their efforts to reopen Mill Street on Monday evening.

He said: "Mill Street in Ottery St Mary is now fully open following the flood earlier, may we thank all those people that came to help

"This included a local farmer who helped clear the road and some local residents who kept Police and Fire fed and watered.

"Firefighters from Ottery worked hard to pump the water from several properties in Mill Street."

Related articles

Most Read

Roads blocked due to flooding in Ottery

Cars have been seen trying to drive through the flood water. Picture: Imii Millard

Teenagers admit damage at Tipton St John Pavilion

Boarding up one of the windows at Tipton St John Sports Pavilion. Ref shs 27 19TI 7079. Picture: Terry Ife

Meet Sidmouth Slimming World’s ‘inspirational’ Women of the Year

Sarah Green, Jill Harrop, Gemma Jones, Debbie Leeds and Gina Denny have been named the Sidmouth Slimming World groups ‘Woman of the Year’ 2019. Picture: Harriet Steptoe

New walking route to launch to show off Sid Valley

The Sid Vale Association and Sidmouth Town Council have announced a new walking route around the Sid Valley. Picture: Clarissa Place/Simon Horn

Young Ottery chef makes it through to South West Chef of the Year Award 2019

Junior chef Oliver Smith is through South West Chef of the Year Award 2019 finals. Picture: One Voice Media and PR Limited

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Roads blocked due to flooding in Ottery

Cars have been seen trying to drive through the flood water. Picture: Imii Millard

Teenagers admit damage at Tipton St John Pavilion

Boarding up one of the windows at Tipton St John Sports Pavilion. Ref shs 27 19TI 7079. Picture: Terry Ife

Meet Sidmouth Slimming World’s ‘inspirational’ Women of the Year

Sarah Green, Jill Harrop, Gemma Jones, Debbie Leeds and Gina Denny have been named the Sidmouth Slimming World groups ‘Woman of the Year’ 2019. Picture: Harriet Steptoe

New walking route to launch to show off Sid Valley

The Sid Vale Association and Sidmouth Town Council have announced a new walking route around the Sid Valley. Picture: Clarissa Place/Simon Horn

Young Ottery chef makes it through to South West Chef of the Year Award 2019

Junior chef Oliver Smith is through South West Chef of the Year Award 2019 finals. Picture: One Voice Media and PR Limited

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Roads blocked due to flooding in Ottery

Cars have been seen trying to drive through the flood water. Picture: Imii Millard

Pipe repairs will continue as ‘matter of urgency’ after flooding

Ottery St Mary police thanked fire service and farmers to clear Mill Street of flood water. Picture: Ottery St Mary Police

VE day meeting sparks 70 years of romance for Sidmouth couple

Betty and Ken Hutton celebrate their platinum wedding anniversary. Ref shs 37 19TI 9607. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Seniors Charity Bowl success for Rob Owen

Golf club and ball

Meet Sidmouth Slimming World’s ‘inspirational’ Women of the Year

Sarah Green, Jill Harrop, Gemma Jones, Debbie Leeds and Gina Denny have been named the Sidmouth Slimming World groups ‘Woman of the Year’ 2019. Picture: Harriet Steptoe
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists