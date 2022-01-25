News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
South West Water on the look out for new trainees

Adam Manning

Published: 12:41 PM January 25, 2022
Updated: 12:46 PM January 25, 2022
South West Water's 2021 trainee intake - Credit: South West Water

South West Water are now applying for 25 new post-graduate trainees.  

South West Water is currently on the lookout for 25 more post-graduate trainees to join them this September. 2021 marks the first year South West Water are holding this trainee scheme.

They are hoping to recruit up to 100 graduates by 2025 as huge interest for places them to expand its initial intake from 20 roles to 28, with graduates coming from local counties and from as far as Hong Kong and Zimbabwe. 

Current graduates have been working on a range of diverse projects such as the Promise to the Planet programme around company Net Zero commitments and a new pilot water treatment works, helping improve resilience to the water supply system to address the challenges of climate change.  

Applications for South West Water’s graduate management programme are open until the end of February to start in September this year. Interested candidates can apply at www.southwestwater.co.uk/careers 

