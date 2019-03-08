Advanced search

Neighbourhood plan promotes ideas for safe town and active community

PUBLISHED: 07:00 20 August 2019

The Sid Valley Neighbourhood Plan outlines proposals to protect and enhance local facilities in the Sid Valley. Picture: Simon Horn/Canva

The Sid Valley Neighbourhood Plan outlines proposals to protect and enhance local facilities in the Sid Valley. Picture: Simon Horn/Canva

Providing more social spaces for young people while enhancing community facilities could be actioned if the Sid Valley Neighbourhood Plan (SVNP) is adopted.

The document, which is heading to referendum next month, will act as a blueprint for future development in the Sid Valley until 2032, if supported by residents.

The Herald will be taking each section of the plan and breaking down the policies and its proposed impact on the Sid Valley community ahead of the vote on September 19.

Part of the neighbourhood plan outlines ideas to enhance existing community facilities and maintain the Sid Valley as a safe place to live.

The plan's steering group said gaps in social spaces for young people and the need for an indoor all-weather accessible recreation space were highlighted during its consultation period.

Consultation revealed residents wanted to see more safe buildings and cycle and walking routes for young people.

Some 40 buildings across the Sid Valley, made up of schools, recreational facilities, churches and pubs are listed under policy 20 - protection and enhancement of community facilities and assets.

Under the proposed legislation, any development or proposal that would result in the loss of a listed facility would not be permitted if it had an adverse impact on the area.

The plan said: "The community place great importance on retaining its valued community facilities, which can vary dependent upon the role of the asset in the local community, whether it be the local pub or the village shop or community hall in the town.

"The SVNP through its policies and community actions, encourage mechanisms that promote community ownership by making local decisions, strategies, projects and plans, particularly for young people in the area.

"This in turn will promote a vibrant economy for both visitors and residents, creating potential new employment opportunities and encouraging younger people to stay, live and work in a safe and friendly place."

Under policy 21, a safe town, the SNVP said its aims were to maintain the 'generally recognised perception' the Sid Valley is a safe place to live and support proposals that improved community safety.

