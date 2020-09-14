Spate of burglaries, including one at Newton Poppleford, prompts warnings

A spate of burglaries, including one in Newton Poppleford, has prompted police warnings.

Police are now appealing for information after a number of homes were broken into this month.

In each case, tools were used to break into residential homes during the day.

The offenders have then used bleach or other cleaning products to cover their tracks.

On two occasions, a silver Skoda Octavia was present with two or three occupants, and a false number plate was used.

Three burglaries occurred on Tuesday, September 8 in Cullompton, Bradninch and Newton Poppleford, near Sidmouth.

Another burglary occurred in Willand, near Cullompton, on Monday, September 7.

Residents living in areas close to the M5 are reminded to ensure their homes are secure when going out and to report any suspicious activity to police.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 or by emailing 101@dc.police.uk quoting the crime reference CR/075196/20.