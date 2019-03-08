Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Cash, jewellery and watches stolen in three Sidmouth burglaries

PUBLISHED: 14:32 27 March 2019

Police.

Police.

Archant

Burglars escaped with a haul of jewellery, cash, watches, clocks, designer bags and ornaments when they targeted three Sidmouth homes.

Properties in Brownlands Road, Sidleigh and Knowle Drive were hit by criminals between Wednesday, March 6 and Saturday, March 9.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious between those dates has been asked to contact police as soon as possible.

Some of the items stolen were recovered by officers nearby.

DC Alert Officer Linzi Berryman said: “We ask for residents to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity andvehicles. Please review your own security and keep a watch on vacant neighbouring properties.”

If you have any information, CCTV in the areas mentioned, or find any discarded items please phone 101 quoting crime CR/022423/19 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

Formal warning issued to homeless man living in Sidmouth

Blackdown House, EDDC's new Honiton HQ. Picture: Callum Lawton

‘Time for something different’ - Sidmouth business has plans for new venture

Pure Indulgence's current shop front.

Sidmouth’s fatberg to feature on BBC’s Blue Planet

The fatberg under Sidmouth. Picture: South West Water

A3052 block near Sidford after car overturns

Devon and Cornwall Police were called to the scene.

Brexit will not be cancelled, says East Devon MP Sir Hugo Swire

East Devon MP Sir Hugo Swire.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Formal warning issued to homeless man living in Sidmouth

Blackdown House, EDDC's new Honiton HQ. Picture: Callum Lawton

‘Time for something different’ - Sidmouth business has plans for new venture

Pure Indulgence's current shop front.

Sidmouth’s fatberg to feature on BBC’s Blue Planet

The fatberg under Sidmouth. Picture: South West Water

A3052 block near Sidford after car overturns

Devon and Cornwall Police were called to the scene.

Brexit will not be cancelled, says East Devon MP Sir Hugo Swire

East Devon MP Sir Hugo Swire.

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Pitter nets four in Sidmouth Warriors U13s’ win at CS Lions

Honiton Town at home to Bow AAC. Ref mhsp 07 19TI 9711. Picture: Terry Ife

ECB chief executive to speak at Sandy Park cricket conference on Thursday night

Picture: Thinkstock

Cash, jewellery and watches stolen in three Sidmouth burglaries

Police.

Wave goodbye to Sidmouth’s monster fatberg!

The fatberg under Sidmouth. Picture: South West Water

East Devon youngsters to dazzle in ‘Best of British’ show

Triple Fantasy 2019 show by East Devon Dance Academy. Picture: Sarah Hall
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists