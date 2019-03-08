Cash, jewellery and watches stolen in three Sidmouth burglaries

Police. Archant

Burglars escaped with a haul of jewellery, cash, watches, clocks, designer bags and ornaments when they targeted three Sidmouth homes.

Properties in Brownlands Road, Sidleigh and Knowle Drive were hit by criminals between Wednesday, March 6 and Saturday, March 9.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious between those dates has been asked to contact police as soon as possible.

Some of the items stolen were recovered by officers nearby.

DC Alert Officer Linzi Berryman said: “We ask for residents to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity andvehicles. Please review your own security and keep a watch on vacant neighbouring properties.”

If you have any information, CCTV in the areas mentioned, or find any discarded items please phone 101 quoting crime CR/022423/19 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.