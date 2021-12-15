News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
£2 all-day parking offer in district council car parks

Philippa Davies

Published: 9:50 AM December 15, 2021
A fixed rate of £2 for a day’s parking in any of East Devon District Council’s car parks is in effect until the end of March next year. 

The £2 ticket is valid until midnight in any of the council’s car parks on the day it is issued. There are pay and display parking areas  in Exmouth, Seaton, Sidmouth, Budleigh Salterton, Beer, Axminster, Honiton, Ottery St Mary, Lympstone or Colyton. 

The council hopes the move will encourage people to shop locally and use local cafes, restaurants and pubs over the Christmas period and during the rest of the winter. 

Anyone who uses the RingGo app on their mobile should use  the location code 42973 for the winter offer.

Councillor Paul Hayward, the portfolio holder for economy and assets, said: “The feedback we received from last year’s parking offer showed that it was a great success and, as in 2020, you can also use the same £2 ticket in any other East Devon pay and display car park on that day -  so why not visit another local town in the district to discover something different on offer?” 

