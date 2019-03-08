Advanced search

'We would rather not record the number plates of our neighbours' - Speed watch group launches in Sidbury

PUBLISHED: 12:00 11 September 2019

Sidbury residents conducting a traffic survey. Ref shs 28 18TI 7751. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidbury residents conducting a traffic survey. Ref shs 28 18TI 7751. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Sidbury residents have completed training to qualify as speed watch volunteers.

Some 14 residents received training by Elaine Hartley, force speed watch co-ordinator for Devon and Cornwall, on Monday (September 9) to officially launch the Sidbury Community Speed Watch group.

The group developed out of a community campaign by the Sidbury Traffic Action Group (STAG) in response to concerns about speed, size of vehicles and volume of traffic in the village.

The group will be supervised for the first three sessions by PCSO Phil Thomas or Sergeant Andy Squires before heading out independently.

Vehicles driving in excess of the 20mph limit will have their details documented and passed on to the police to follow up with the driver.

Janice Faulkner, co-ordinator for Sidbury Community Speed Watch, said: "The purpose of community speed watch is to educate drivers not to speed, and not reinforcement. We aim to make the village a safer place.

"Elaine Hartley told us that most people who are caught by community speed watch groups live locally, so watch out as we would much rather not record the number plates of any of our neighbours.

"It will, hopefully, not be too long before at least one speed activated sign is erected in the village to reduce speed through the village and make Sidbury a safer place and an easier place for pedestrians."

Sidbury speed 'Gunslingers' ready for training

