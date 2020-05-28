Speeding drivers prompt Sidford residents to make own signs

The signs made by residents sick of speeding traffic. Picture: Freddie Shaw Archant

Residents fed-up of motorists speeding through Sidford have made their own signs to try to get drivers to slow down.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

One resident, who lives on School Street, contacted the Herald and said: “The community is horrified at the level of vehicles speeding through our village, putting lives at risk every day because of the total lack of law enforcement.

“Especially as the children, elderly and the disabled make up a large proportion of our community.”

County councillor Stuart Hughes, responsible for Highways, added: “School Street is within the 20mph zone which the police can enforce.

“The problem appears to be that drivers heading in and out of Sidford along School Street are either not slowing down prior to entering the zone or are increasing their speed prior to the zone end.”

Cllr Hughes said he would contact the police and residents about a possible community speed watch being set up.