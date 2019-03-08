Advanced search

Watch your speed - motorists warned after police operation in Ottery

PUBLISHED: 15:10 02 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:10 02 September 2019

More than a dozen motorists were stopped for speeding as part of a crackdown by police in Ottery St Mary.

Officers carried out speed checks on Thursday, August 29, recording 14 drivers exceeding the 30mph limit around the town.

Of those stopped, seven drivers were reported for excess speeding, with one motorist driving at 41mph.

The neighbourhood police team were joined by special constables and members of the community speed watch, while they carried out the speed checks.

A police spokesman said: "Seven drivers were reported for excess speed in a 30mph zone; the top recorded speed being 41mph.

"Another seven drivers were warned about exceeding the 30mph limit or for minor vehicle defects such as having a light out.

Members of the local community speed watch schemes joined the officers as observers and the operation was positively received within the locality."

