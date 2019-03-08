Surreal humour with a meaningful message from the Spooky Men's Chorale at Sidmouth Folk Festival

The Spooky Men's Chorale at the Ham Marquee. Picture: Paul Strange

The Spooky Men's Chorale is always one of Sidmouth's most popular acts - 'that magnificent, craggy ensemblage of heavenly singing and male bodies', according to the Festival programme.

And they go from strength to strength, with their spine-chilling harmonies, surreal humour aimed at deflating their own masculinity, and, increasingly, political commentary.

Their set included old favourites such as the haunting love-song Sweetest Kick in the Heart, We Are Not a Men's Group and the 'Sufi hymn' Ba'hari Gibb - a spoof on the Bee Gees' Stayin' Alive which praises Barry Gibb as a great prophet and has a couple of the Spooky Men whirling like dervishes amongst the audience.

The set introduced some of the tracks from their new album, Welcome to the Second Half. Spookmeister Stephen Tabener (who writes much of their material) introduced one of the new songs about waiting for your 'things' in an airport arrivals lounge as an example of 'The Tragedy of the Commons' - what makes complete sense for one person (standing as near to the conveyor belt as possible) becomes impossible and destructive if everyone tries to do it.

It is a gift of The Spooky Men to be able to make this serious point with deadpan humour - involving one member being gradually edged and pushed out of their circle. Another song new to their repertoire is Joni Mitchell's anti-war song The Fiddle and the Drum - their harmonies here really did make the hairs on the back of the neck stand on end, as did their version of Tom Waits' Picture in a Frame and Tennyson's Crossing the Bar.

The set included two Georgian songs - it was this singing style which first inspired Stephen with the idea of The Spooky Men - and a spine-chilling Icelandic hymn. We were also treated to a demonstration of various Tai Chi moves - Wave Hands Like Clouds had 16 Spooky Men all waving their hands in bizarre and differing ways - and a yodelling version of Bohemian Rhapsody which involved them stripping off to their variously tattered vests. Their encore was James' Taylor's Shower the People You Love With Love: as Stephen said, empathy and compassion are, crucially, missing 'at the top' and it is up to us to foster them. He led the whole audience to join in with the various parts and harmonies of this song, and a very powerful and moving moment was created. As Stephen reminded us: "You have been you, we have been us, and this has been an evening" ... and what an evening.

NICOLA KING

