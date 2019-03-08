Join In

Spring floral competition open for 2019

Talented gardeners have been invited to showcase the fruits of their labour as part of the town’s spring floral competition.

Entries for the event, being run by Sidmouth in Bloom, can be submitted from now until April 12, with judging taking place the following day.

The competition is free to take part in and has three categories – Large Garden, Medium Garden and Small or Courtyard Garden.

Lynette Talbot, of Sidmouth in Bloom, said there were more than 50 entries for the spring and summer competitions in 2018, and the group hopes to do even better this year.

She added: “We had some wonderful entries last year.

“The gardens were excellent and we had one garden that was full of British wild flowers but we would love to see some more traditional spring flowering gardens.”

Fill out a form below and send it to 26 Coulsdon Rd, Sidmouth, EX10 9JP, call 01395 578081 or email info@sidmouthinbloom.org.