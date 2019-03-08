Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Join In

Spring floral competition open for 2019

PUBLISHED: 14:15 28 March 2019

Lynette Talbot. Ref esr 18 17TI 2164. Picture: Terry Ife

Lynette Talbot. Ref esr 18 17TI 2164. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Talented gardeners have been invited to showcase the fruits of their labour as part of the town’s spring floral competition.

Entries for the event, being run by Sidmouth in Bloom, can be submitted from now until April 12, with judging taking place the following day.

The competition is free to take part in and has three categories – Large Garden, Medium Garden and Small or Courtyard Garden.

Lynette Talbot, of Sidmouth in Bloom, said there were more than 50 entries for the spring and summer competitions in 2018, and the group hopes to do even better this year.

She added: “We had some wonderful entries last year.

“The gardens were excellent and we had one garden that was full of British wild flowers but we would love to see some more traditional spring flowering gardens.”

Fill out a form below and send it to 26 Coulsdon Rd, Sidmouth, EX10 9JP, call 01395 578081 or email info@sidmouthinbloom.org.

Most Read

Formal warning issued to homeless man living in Sidmouth

Blackdown House, EDDC's new Honiton HQ. Picture: Callum Lawton

‘Time for something different’ - Sidmouth business has plans for new venture

Pure Indulgence's current shop front.

Sidmouth’s fatberg to feature on BBC’s Blue Planet

The fatberg under Sidmouth. Picture: South West Water

A3052 block near Sidford after car overturns

Devon and Cornwall Police were called to the scene.

East Devon youngsters to dazzle in ‘Best of British’ show

Triple Fantasy 2019 show by East Devon Dance Academy. Picture: Sarah Hall

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Formal warning issued to homeless man living in Sidmouth

Blackdown House, EDDC's new Honiton HQ. Picture: Callum Lawton

‘Time for something different’ - Sidmouth business has plans for new venture

Pure Indulgence's current shop front.

Sidmouth’s fatberg to feature on BBC’s Blue Planet

The fatberg under Sidmouth. Picture: South West Water

A3052 block near Sidford after car overturns

Devon and Cornwall Police were called to the scene.

East Devon youngsters to dazzle in ‘Best of British’ show

Triple Fantasy 2019 show by East Devon Dance Academy. Picture: Sarah Hall

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth Golf Club captains hand over super-size cheque to Sidmouth Hospiscare

Sidmouth Golf Club captain and ladies’ captain, Colin Macklin and Sheila Faulkner, present Dr Gill Ryall of Sidmouth Hospiscare with a cheque for £7,777.77, the money raised during the pairs past year in office as club captain’s. Picture SIDMOUTH GOLF CLUB

Sidford Tennis Club Open Day this coming Sunday

Tennis - generic picture

Sidmouth Bowls Club Men’s Captain’s Day proves a huge hit

Sidmouth Bowls Club, Captain’s Day and the captain’s table. Picture CAROL SMITH

West Hill student takes two medals at swimming championships

Jamie Salvador-Swords won two bronze medals at a swimming championships in Liverpool. Picture: Bicton College

Spring floral competition open for 2019

Lynette Talbot. Ref esr 18 17TI 2164. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists