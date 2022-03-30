Spring Open Gardens event to raise funds for Sidmouth in Bloom

Byes Reach, one of the gardens opening to the public this Easter weekend - Credit: Lynette Talbot

A springtime Open Gardens event is to take place in Sidmouth for the first time.

Over the Easter weekend, Saturday April 16 and Sunday 17, the owners of four private gardens will open them to the public. Three of them will also be open on Monday, April 18.

Sidmouth in Bloom volunteers take a break after a hard morning's work in the Sensory Garden - Credit: Sidmouth in Bloom

The Open Gardens are an important fundraiser for Sidmouth in Bloom, helping to fund the town’s displays later in the year that have won a series of top South West in Bloom awards. This year Sidmouth is one of just three towns in the south west region that have been invited to be judged in the national competition, so the In Bloom team are keen to put on an impressive show.

The Open Gardens are:

Fairpark, Knowle Drive: acers, water feature, roses, rockery. Not suitable for wheelchairs, dogs allowed on short leads.

Rowan Bank, Woolbrook Park: terraced, with trees, shrubs and herbaceous plants. Not suitable for wheelchairs, dogs allowed on short leads

Byes Reach, Coulsdon Road: Potager-style vegetable garden, herbaceous borders, rockery, arched walkway and secluded niches. Wheelchair access; teas available, dogs allowed on short leads.

Woodpeckers, Knowle Drive: Blossom, flowering shrubs and a wildflower area. Teas available. Not easy for wheelchairs. No dogs allowed. Open on Saturday and Sunday only.

Flowers in Byes Reach, one of the Spring Open Gardens - Credit: Lynette Talbot

The gardens are open from 2pm until 5pm and admission is £6 for all of them over three days, or £2 per garden, payable on entry. Admission is free for children.

Full details of the gardens have been posted on Sidmouth’s noticeboards, at the Tourist Information Centre and on the Sidmouth in Bloom website.

Sidmouth in Bloom is also running a Spring Garden competition, free to enter. There are three categories: courtyards and small gardens, medium sized gardens and large gardens. Awards will be presented at Sidmouth in Bloom’s Celebration of Success evening at the end of the year.

Chair, Lynette Talbot, said: “This doesn’t raise money but is a fun competition and we encourage gardeners of all size plots to enter. The judges will be looking for spring colour or good new foliage, structure if not a lot of colour, maintenance, attracting biodiversity in larger gardens, individual quirky design and good pot displays where appropriate.”

Judging will start after the Easter weekend and continue until mid-May. To enter, send your name, address, postcode and contact details to Sidmouth in Bloom, 26 Coulsdon Rd, Sidmouth, EX10 9JP or email info@sidmouthinbloom.org