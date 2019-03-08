Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Spring Playtime by the Tipton Players

PUBLISHED: 17:00 25 May 2019

The cast rehearsing Lady Windermere's Fan. Picture: The Tipton Players

The cast rehearsing Lady Windermere's Fan. Picture: The Tipton Players

The Tipton Players

The show consists of three short productions, all very different, all promising an evening of good entertainment at the Community Hall

Spring Playtime brings to Tipton Community Hall's stage three nights of entertainment, each featuring three very different productions, by the Tipton Players.

First, excerpts from Lady Windermere's Fan bring to life Oscar Wilde's comedy about Edwardian values and attitudes, social climbing, and extra-marital affairs.

Next the one-act play Thank You for Protesting is a lighthearted comedy which explores some of the issues around housing policy, building on greenfield sites, and ways of controlling protesters, with some unexpected characters and witty dialogue.

The final one-act play is Alternative Accommodation, set in the present day. Recently widowed Anna is under pressure from her adult children to sell the family home and move to sheltered accommodation or a care home - anywhere as long as it is not with any of them! But Anna has plans of her own, which don't include her self-centred offspring...

The plays will be staged from Thursday, May 31 to Saturday, June 1 and tickets £8 (including programme and tea/coffee) are available from Tipton Village Stores or from Mo Mylne, tel 01404 815181.

Most Read

Investigation launched after bridge damaged in Sidmouth - did a dog bin collection van drive over it?

The cycle bridge in The Byes will be closed for three weeks for repair work. Picture: EDDC

Time for tea; Sidmouth tea room reopens for summer

Richard and Jayne Eley. Ref esr 23 17TI 4227. Picture: Terry Ife

Charity cele-bray-tes donkey garden success at RHS Chelsea Flower Show

Joanna Lumley appears at the Royal Chelsea Flower Show at the Donkey Sanctuary garden. Picture: RHS / Luke MacGregor.

Teen, 15, causes £900 worth of damage in Sidmouth to steal £40 worth of beer

Exeter Magistrates' Court. Picture: Archant

‘Committed’ duo take top roles at Sidmouth Town Council

Cllr Paul Wright and Cllr Ian Barlow have been elected as Sidmouth Town Council's vice chair and chair. Picture: Clarissa Place

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Investigation launched after bridge damaged in Sidmouth - did a dog bin collection van drive over it?

The cycle bridge in The Byes will be closed for three weeks for repair work. Picture: EDDC

Time for tea; Sidmouth tea room reopens for summer

Richard and Jayne Eley. Ref esr 23 17TI 4227. Picture: Terry Ife

Charity cele-bray-tes donkey garden success at RHS Chelsea Flower Show

Joanna Lumley appears at the Royal Chelsea Flower Show at the Donkey Sanctuary garden. Picture: RHS / Luke MacGregor.

Teen, 15, causes £900 worth of damage in Sidmouth to steal £40 worth of beer

Exeter Magistrates' Court. Picture: Archant

‘Committed’ duo take top roles at Sidmouth Town Council

Cllr Paul Wright and Cllr Ian Barlow have been elected as Sidmouth Town Council's vice chair and chair. Picture: Clarissa Place

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Who has bowled the most wides in the Tolchards Devon League so far this season?

Picture: Thinkstock

Sidmouth, Exmouth and Ottery in cricket action

Sidmouth and Exmouth are among those in cricket action this weekend. Pictures: Terry Ife

Spring Playtime by the Tipton Players

The cast rehearsing Lady Windermere's Fan. Picture: The Tipton Players

Music to dance to at Sidmouth Lions Club charity concert

Sidmouth Ukelele Band. Picture: Courtesy of band

Meet the Trees events in Sidmouth

John and Jean Twibell at Farthing Wood, one of the venues. Picture: Diana East
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists