Spring Playtime by the Tipton Players

The cast rehearsing Lady Windermere's Fan. Picture: The Tipton Players The Tipton Players

The show consists of three short productions, all very different, all promising an evening of good entertainment at the Community Hall

Spring Playtime brings to Tipton Community Hall's stage three nights of entertainment, each featuring three very different productions, by the Tipton Players.

First, excerpts from Lady Windermere's Fan bring to life Oscar Wilde's comedy about Edwardian values and attitudes, social climbing, and extra-marital affairs.

Next the one-act play Thank You for Protesting is a lighthearted comedy which explores some of the issues around housing policy, building on greenfield sites, and ways of controlling protesters, with some unexpected characters and witty dialogue.

The final one-act play is Alternative Accommodation, set in the present day. Recently widowed Anna is under pressure from her adult children to sell the family home and move to sheltered accommodation or a care home - anywhere as long as it is not with any of them! But Anna has plans of her own, which don't include her self-centred offspring...

The plays will be staged from Thursday, May 31 to Saturday, June 1 and tickets £8 (including programme and tea/coffee) are available from Tipton Village Stores or from Mo Mylne, tel 01404 815181.