Floral success for St John's School pupils

St John's School pupils with their awards. Picture: Sarah Frost Archant

Pupils from an international school based in Sidmouth have been recognised for their participation in a floral competition.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

St John's School pupils with their awards. Picture: Sarah Frost St John's School pupils with their awards. Picture: Sarah Frost

Youngsters from St John's School were awarded the children's cup, gold award and children's effort ward for their entry in the Sidmouth in Bloom contest.

The school has been taking part in this community project for many years and in 2019, year three pupils planted eight urns outside the swimming pool.

Year six students designed and planted out two flower beds in Connaught Gardens with a 'leaves' theme.

They also planted their original allocated flower bed in less than an hour.

Gardeners overseeing their work were so impressed they asked them to plant a second bed.

Head teacher Caroline Ward said: "I am delighted to learn that once again, for the fourth time in the last five years, we have won the Sidmouth in Bloom schools' competition for our designs and planting in the town."