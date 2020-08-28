Advanced search

School hires out sports facilities to build community links

PUBLISHED: 12:00 29 August 2020

Head of PE, Jenni Yeoman. Picture: Sarah Frost

Sarah Frost

Sports and social clubs in Sidmouth are being offered the chance to use the facilities at St John’s International School, as it works to build stronger relationships with the local community.

The school in Broadway has an indoor pool, sports hall, fields and other grounds, and is making them available for hire by outside organisations.

It has already come to arrangements with Sidmouth Running Club, the Vikings youth football team, Sidmouth Netball Club, and would be happy to hear from others that might be interested.

It is also joining forces with Sidmouth’s golf and croquet clubs and the riding stables, to give students the chance to try their activities.

St John’s currently has no boarders, as its international students all returned home when lockdown began, but head of PE, Jenni Yeoman, said the school will ‘work around it’ when they return next year.

She said: “I think the main message we’d like to get out is that Covid has made us look closer to home and strengthen the links and relationships with the community.”

For further information, email Jenni.yeoman@iesmail.com or contact the school on 01395 513984.

