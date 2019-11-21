Advanced search

St John's plays its part in arboretum tree planting scheme

PUBLISHED: 07:00 22 November 2019

Youngster sfrom St John's School planting trees with Jon Ball, Ed Dolphin and Graham Hutchison, of Sidmouth Arboretum Picture: Sarah Williams

Youngster sfrom St John's School planting trees with Jon Ball, Ed Dolphin and Graham Hutchison, of Sidmouth Arboretum Picture: Sarah Williams

Archant

Youngsters from a boarding school in Sidmouth have joined a campaign to plant hundreds of trees across the town.

Youngsters from St John's School planting trees. Picture: Sarah WilliamsYoungsters from St John's School planting trees. Picture: Sarah Williams

Year four pupils from St John's School planted more than 30 wild cherry, rowan and silver birch trees in a corner of the playing field.

They were helped by Jon Ball, Ed Dolphin and Graham Hutchison, of Sidmouth Arboretum, which has launched a campaign in partnership with the town council and the Woodland Trust to plant hundreds of new trees across Sidmouth.

More than 20 sites have been earmarked for planting and St John's allocated several sites to the arboretum project.

A spokesman for the school said: "We had lots of fun planting, finding worms and learning all about trees.

Youngsters from St John's School planting trees. Picture: Sarah WilliamsYoungsters from St John's School planting trees. Picture: Sarah Williams

"We are also proud to have played our part in the Woodland Trust Big Climate Fightback - their project to fight for the future of the planet by planting one million trees by November 30."

Sidmouth Arboretum is holding a celebration of trees event at Kennaway House at 6.30pm on Friday, November 29.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Sidmouth pub rated one of the top dog-friendly public houses in the South West

The Swan Inn, Sidmouth. Ref shs 06-16AW 8867

‘Biggest’ Sidmouth Christmas light switch in photos

Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4727. Picture: Terry Ife

Creating ‘home from home’ is aim for new Bulverton House owners

Bulverton House new owners Karen and Phillip Corrick with their son Cameron. Ref shs 47 19TI 4808. Picture: Terry Ife

Man arrested after car crashes into Ottery church

The damaged Church of St Anthony in ottery. Ref sho 47 19TI 4734. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth woman fined after kicking female police officer

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Sidmouth pub rated one of the top dog-friendly public houses in the South West

The Swan Inn, Sidmouth. Ref shs 06-16AW 8867

‘Biggest’ Sidmouth Christmas light switch in photos

Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4727. Picture: Terry Ife

Creating ‘home from home’ is aim for new Bulverton House owners

Bulverton House new owners Karen and Phillip Corrick with their son Cameron. Ref shs 47 19TI 4808. Picture: Terry Ife

Man arrested after car crashes into Ottery church

The damaged Church of St Anthony in ottery. Ref sho 47 19TI 4734. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth woman fined after kicking female police officer

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Council starts investigation into 5G technology, asks for public views

Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

St John’s plays its part in arboretum tree planting scheme

Youngster sfrom St John's School planting trees with Jon Ball, Ed Dolphin and Graham Hutchison, of Sidmouth Arboretum Picture: Sarah Williams

Sidbury CC honour the stars of a superb title winning campaign

Edc Chester receives the Sidbury CC Clubman of the Year award. Picture:SIDBURY CC

SOHC men’s 4th XI see two-goal slip as they lose to Taunton Civil Service

Sidmouth and Ottery A at home to Okehampton. Ref shsp 08-17TI 7458. Picture: Terry Ife

Tavistock mare wins opening point-to-point race of the new season at Dunsmore

P2665-18-09SH Stafford Cross Point to Point.;
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists