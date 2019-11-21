St John's plays its part in arboretum tree planting scheme

Youngster sfrom St John's School planting trees with Jon Ball, Ed Dolphin and Graham Hutchison, of Sidmouth Arboretum Picture: Sarah Williams Archant

Youngsters from a boarding school in Sidmouth have joined a campaign to plant hundreds of trees across the town.

Year four pupils from St John's School planted more than 30 wild cherry, rowan and silver birch trees in a corner of the playing field.

They were helped by Jon Ball, Ed Dolphin and Graham Hutchison, of Sidmouth Arboretum, which has launched a campaign in partnership with the town council and the Woodland Trust to plant hundreds of new trees across Sidmouth.

More than 20 sites have been earmarked for planting and St John's allocated several sites to the arboretum project.

A spokesman for the school said: "We had lots of fun planting, finding worms and learning all about trees.

"We are also proud to have played our part in the Woodland Trust Big Climate Fightback - their project to fight for the future of the planet by planting one million trees by November 30."

Sidmouth Arboretum is holding a celebration of trees event at Kennaway House at 6.30pm on Friday, November 29.