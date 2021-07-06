News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Welly wanging a favourite at school's sports days

Alex Walton

Published: 6:00 AM July 6, 2021    Updated: 9:03 AM July 6, 2021
Two children having a go at tug of war

The tug of war was intense - Credit: St John's School

Students from St John's Primary School have been getting active during their first sports day since before the national lockdowns.

Nursery children from St John's Primary School enjoyed their very first sports day and were cheered on by parents. The young learners took to the school field in the afternoon on Tuesday, June 22 to participate in traditional sports day activities such as, egg and spoon races, bean bag races, hurdles and running, although some of the tactics they adopted were at times rather questionable. 

Waiting to take part in the activities

Waiting to take part in the activities - Credit: St John's School


On Wednesday afternoon it was the turn of the Senior School. 
The children had a go at Welly Wanging — which may now become a St John’s tradition — sack racing and three-legged races. The sun shone brightly and everyone thoroughly enjoyed themselves.

Concentration is key for the egg and spoon race

Concentration is key for the egg and spoon race - Credit: St John's School


Last but certainly not least was the Junior’s sports day on Thursday. The pupils enjoyed a mixture of activities which culminated in the most intense tug-of-war St John’s had ever seen.

Extreme effort put in by all at the tug of war battle

Extreme effort put in by all at the tug of war battle - Credit: St John's School


A spokesman for the school said: “After a very difficult year we wanted to deliver a sports day that would meet the needs of all of our students. Some have missed out on competitive activities and for others the very thought of competition invoked feelings of anxiety. This is why the school planned a hybrid event with traditional races and some rather amusing activities.
“We are incredibly proud of all of our students, they approached the events with huge amounts of enthusiasm and the sort of confidence that impresses us every day.”

Cheering on the participants

Cheering on the participants - Credit: St John's School

Close battle at the egg and spoon race

Close battle at the egg and spoon race - Credit: St John's School

Bean bag races proved popular

Bean bag races proved popular - Credit: St John's School

