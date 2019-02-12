Bus service address fears of kerb-mounting vehicles

Stagecoach buses Archant

Bus operator Stagecoach has launched an investigation following concerns that property could be damaged by buses travelling down North Street in Ottery.

A resident of the street raised the concerns to the Herald and Stagecoach has since issued a response.

A spokesman for Stagecoach said: “Whilst we weren’t made aware of the incident directly, an investigation has since been launched into the matter and we are currently working in conjunction with Devon County Council to address this problem.

“This includes making a change to the timetable with the aim of reducing the likelihood of such incidents like this occurring in the future.”

Reaction to the story was mixed with some residents complimenting the bus service for its frequency while others said that there was an issue with buses in the road.

Many commented that the actual problem was with the number of cars parked around the town and called for action to ensure safety to pedestrians and to avoid damage.