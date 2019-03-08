Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Standing up to the smoke - wines to go with the barbecue

PUBLISHED: 07:00 16 June 2019

Wines to go with the barbecue

Wines to go with the barbecue

Archant

Fiona Taylor, of Christopher Piper Wines, discusses wine to go with the barbecue

standing up to the smoke with a glass of wine. Picture: Getty/Alex Rathsstanding up to the smoke with a glass of wine. Picture: Getty/Alex Raths

Come the beginning of June, as twilight falls, our village turns into a modern day Indian reserve, with plumes of smoke rising up into the sky from each garden and a haze of tempting, sizzling barbecue meaty smells surround the houses.

At weekends we have been known to light the charcoal for bacon baps for breakfast (spot the alliteration you keen GCSE English examinees) and sit on the dewy outside bench, listen to the birds and watch the mist rise.

Or we wrap them in tinfoil and take them to the beach for a post-swim brunch.

However or whenever you cook over charcoal you need a wine that's going to stand up to the smoke, the herbs or marinade and the blackening of the meat (or fish).

My favourite at the moment is Passieno; an Italian red produced by the world famous Lamberti winery at Tenuta Preella, (less than 10 minutes drive from the shores of Lake Garda) but using grapes from the sun-drenched south of Italy. It's a beautifully smooth and velvety wine with a fresh acidity - perfect for sausages of all shapes, sizes and flavours.

Another red worth a try is Altivo Classic Malbec from Finca Eugenio Bustos in the Uco Valley, Argentina.

Made in a classic way using state of the art technology and with deliciously ripe plummy fruit, this won't set you back a fortune but you'll probably need more than one bottle - it's that drinkable.

A good white that sticks up for itself is Stablemate Chardonnay from Excelsior winery in Robertson, South Africa.

Bright lime green in colour with an aroma of peach, marmalade and orange blossom and flavours of green apple fruit and a full creamy palate.

This is a Chardonnay for everyday drinking and is only very lightly oaked.

Roc du Gouveneur Blanc is a slightly formidable white from Côtes du Roussillon.

It has an enticing fruity freshness, a floral bouquet and a surprisingly complex flavour (Macabeo/Grenache Blanc/Vermentino).

With food, this white really comes into it's own.

So light up those fires and discover the wines for the barbecue.

All of these wines are under £10 and available at Christopher Piper Wines, online or in their shop in Ottery St Mary.

To read more features from East Devon Resident, click here.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Whoops! ‘Embarrassed’ Scouts dig up field in Sidmouth to plant raised beds - without telling town council

The raised beds installed at Salcombe Regis Recreation Field. Picture courtesy of Sidmouth Town Council

Water experts warn bathers not to swim at Sidmouth beach today

Tourists flock to Sidmouth beach. Picture: Alex Walton

Underage drinking and fights near funfair

Sergeant Andy Squires. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref shs 6365-33-13SH To order your copy of this photograph go to www.sidmoutherald.co.uk and click on Photo Orders.

Ottery’s pizza parlour opens for business

Zenel and Erando Sinanaj of PizzAmore in Ottery St Mary. Ref sho 24 19TI 6670. Picture: Terry Ife

Homes left without power after explosion in Ottery

Field at Gerway Close, Ottery St Mary. Picture: Victoria Jaay

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Whoops! ‘Embarrassed’ Scouts dig up field in Sidmouth to plant raised beds - without telling town council

The raised beds installed at Salcombe Regis Recreation Field. Picture courtesy of Sidmouth Town Council

Water experts warn bathers not to swim at Sidmouth beach today

Tourists flock to Sidmouth beach. Picture: Alex Walton

Underage drinking and fights near funfair

Sergeant Andy Squires. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref shs 6365-33-13SH To order your copy of this photograph go to www.sidmoutherald.co.uk and click on Photo Orders.

Ottery’s pizza parlour opens for business

Zenel and Erando Sinanaj of PizzAmore in Ottery St Mary. Ref sho 24 19TI 6670. Picture: Terry Ife

Homes left without power after explosion in Ottery

Field at Gerway Close, Ottery St Mary. Picture: Victoria Jaay

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Jeff becomes 36th president of Lancastrian Association

Jeff Turner became the 36th president of the Sidmouth and District Lancastrian Association, taking over from Brian Nelson. Picture: Brian Nelson

Sidmouth CC latest - clean sweep of wins on matchday seven of the Tolchards Devon Cricket League

Sidmouth Cricket Club in action against North Devon Cricket Club.Picture: Sam Cooper

Standing up to the smoke – wines to go with the barbecue

Wines to go with the barbecue

Somerset pair Jamie Overton and Dom Bess feature in Sidmouth v North Devon

Jamie Overton plays against Sidmouth Cricket Club. Picture: Sam Cooper

‘Cases’ Somerset Rebels Select ride to victory over Plymouth Gladiators

Action from the Somerset Rebels Select meeting with Plymouth Gladiators. Picture COLIN BURNETT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists