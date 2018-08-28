Star-crossed lurchers Romeo and Julie are still waiting for their forever family

A pair of star-crossed lurchers are struggling to find their forever home.

‘Beautiful’ Romeo and Julie are been waiting at Arc Animal Rescue Centre, in Ottery, for their forever family.

The Herald has featured the duo in the paper previously but the they have not managed to find an owner who could take them both on together, giving this pair a happy ending.

Crystal Scott, Arc’s manager, said Romeo and Julie had been with them since September last year and the staff were very fond of them. She added they believed that one-year-old Romeo was Julie’s son, but were not sure for definite.

Julie’s exact age is not known but she is around three or four.

Owners who have had previous experience with lurchers are preferred and the dogs will need a large, well-fenced area to run around in. They’d also prefer to not live with cats or young children.

For more information visit www.arcrescue.co.uk or call the centre on 01404 815487.