Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service are urging people to leave the fireworks to the experts this Bonfire Night.

Home bonfires and firework displays can cause accidents that put pressure on the emergency services. The advice from the service is to attend an organised event if possible.

But if you are having fireworks at home, there are a few safety guidelines you should follow.

Store fireworks safely, and keep fires and fireworks well away from sheds, fences and your home. Keep a bucket of water or a hose nearby. Be mindful that thatched properties are extremely vulnerable. Let your neighbours know if you’re having a bonfire or fireworks so they don’t think it’s an emergency and call out the fire service. You can also let the fire service know in advance if you are having a bonfire by calling 0333 399 0014.

More information is available on the fire service website at: https://beta.dsfire.gov.uk/safety/home/fireworks