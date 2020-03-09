Advanced search

Sidmouth Sea Fest to feature audio installation of Stephen Reynolds radio play

PUBLISHED: 15:44 09 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:44 09 March 2020

Recording the play. Picture: Sarah Daisy Hall

Recording the play. Picture: Sarah Daisy Hall

Sarah Daisy Hall

A play about Sidmouth's Stephen Reynolds, an early pioneer of safer sea fishing conditions, has been recorded as a radio drama.

Recording the play. Picture; Sarah Daisy HallRecording the play. Picture; Sarah Daisy Hall

Fish out of Water was first performed on The Ham at last year's Sea Fest, and will be launched as an audio installation at this year's event on Saturday, May 16.

Writer and co-director Pippa Marriott said: "We wanted the play to be captured for posterity.

"Stephen Reynolds was an important figure and lived at a time when his sexuality was not accepted.

"He was a trailblazer for fisheries, and died too young from the Spanish flu in 1919.

Younger performers giving it their all Picture: Sarah Daisy HallYounger performers giving it their all Picture: Sarah Daisy Hall

"We think his contribution and life should be preserved."

The play, featuring hymns, sea shanties and ballads, was recorded at The Sound Studio at Exeter Phoenix, thanks to funding from the Sid Vale Association.

Louise Cole, director of Sea Fest organisers the Sidmouth Coastal Community Hub, said: "We will be broadcasting the play to take it to new audiences, using the radio recording in different ways to share Sidmouth's hidden history."

Most Read

Temporary COVID-19 testing centre at Ottery hospital

Ottery St Mary Hospital entrance. Ref sho 7454-44-14TI Picture: Terry Ife

Pedestrian killed in early hours Woodbury crash

Purchase of Sidmouth Nature reserve completed

Stuart Hughes, Richard Huntington, Ed Harrison. Picture: Val Huntington

Treasures in store at Sidmouth holiday club

Children enjoy the hoilday club at St Nicholas school, Sidmouth this week and part of the group are pictured with Ben Foster and Charlotte Fergie on 'Treasure Island'.; Photo by Simon Horn. Ref shs 9336-34-10SH

East Devon District Council offices to reopen after Coronavirus scare

Blackdown House, East Devon District Council's Honiton headquarters. Picture: Dan WIlkins

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Temporary COVID-19 testing centre at Ottery hospital

Ottery St Mary Hospital entrance. Ref sho 7454-44-14TI Picture: Terry Ife

Pedestrian killed in early hours Woodbury crash

Purchase of Sidmouth Nature reserve completed

Stuart Hughes, Richard Huntington, Ed Harrison. Picture: Val Huntington

Treasures in store at Sidmouth holiday club

Children enjoy the hoilday club at St Nicholas school, Sidmouth this week and part of the group are pictured with Ben Foster and Charlotte Fergie on 'Treasure Island'.; Photo by Simon Horn. Ref shs 9336-34-10SH

East Devon District Council offices to reopen after Coronavirus scare

Blackdown House, East Devon District Council's Honiton headquarters. Picture: Dan WIlkins

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Superb second half performance sees Sidmouth Chiefs to victory over Thornbury

SIdmouth RFC in action during their away match to Hornets in Weston-super-Mare. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Tipton St John writer unveils her fourth community book

Ann Knight

Temporary COVID-19 testing centre at Ottery hospital

Ottery St Mary Hospital entrance. Ref sho 7454-44-14TI Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Sea Fest to feature audio installation of Stephen Reynolds radio play

Recording the play. Picture: Sarah Daisy Hall

SOHC ladies’ 1st Xi march on after win over Exe III

Action from Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club ladies' firsts vs SOHC ladies seconds. Picture: Andrew Coley
Drive 24