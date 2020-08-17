Still time to enter virtual Newton Poppleford Show

A virtual village show for the Newton Poppleford area is inviting entries. Picture: Getty Images/Google Maps Getty Images/Google Maps

The organiser of a virtual village show in aid of Devon Air Ambulance is appealing for more entries in time for the closing date of Monday, August 31.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Newton Poppleford Show is taking place on Facebook, with competitors sending in photos of their entries.

There are 50 classes, with a range of competitions for garden produce, baking, handicrafts, flower arrangements and photography.

In some categories there are separate sections for children and teenagers.

The show itself may be virtual, but there are real rosettes to win for the first to fifth prizes in each class.

The rosettes are being made specially by the show’s organiser Zoe Adey, who runs Paws Rosettes and Ribbons.

The classes in which entries would be particularly welcome are: celebration cake, my hobby, my holidays, village life, decorated cupcakes, decorated biscuits, pizza faces, animal made from fruit and vegetables, bread rolls, scones, runner beans, sunflower heads, soft fruits,

pansies, pot plants, roses, sweet peas - and all the children’s classes.

Entries cost £1 or 50p per photo, depending on the class, and all the money raised will go to the Devon Air Ambulance Trust.

The competition is open to residents of Newton Poppleford, Harpford, Colaton Raleigh, Northmostown, Venn Ottery, Southerton and Tipton St. John.

Visit https://www.facebook.com/NPVillageShow/ for details of the different classes, and how to enter.